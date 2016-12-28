Radulov will move to a line with Paul Byron and Torrey Mitchell for Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Neither Radulov nor Brendan Gallagher has hit the scoresheet in the last six games, so Montreal coach Michel Therrien is switching the struggling right wingers. Byron and MItchell are an unlikely duo to be skating on a top-six line, but a combination of more offensive production from them, and injuries to key performers, has led to more ice time. It's the first time we've seen these three guys together this season, although Byron has experience with each of the other forwards.