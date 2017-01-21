Canadiens' Alexander Radulov: Posts three helpers in road win
Radulov finished with three assists in Friday's 3-1 win against the Devils.
All three of Radulov's helpers came on the man advantage, and he added a minor penalty, two hits and one blocked shot. The multi-point effort snapped a four-game pointless skid, his second-longest drought of the season. Radulov has the ability to pick up points in bunches, and therefore he remains a must-start in most fantasy formats.
