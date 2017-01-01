Radulov scored a goal on four shots, adding two hits and a blocked shot in 19:03 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Radulov finished off a give-and-go with Paul Byron to give Montreal a first-period lead. He's scored twice since being moved to the second line, and now has a three-point streak with his new linemates. The Habs are doing their best to tread water, maintaining the top spot in the Atlantic Division while missing three key forwards due to injury. Radulov, who has four goals in the last 22 games, needs to be more productive if Montreal is to survive in first place until their injured forwards are released from the M.A.S.H. unit.