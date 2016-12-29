Radulov had a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning on Wednesday.

Radulov finished a play started by Paul Byron's forechecking for his seventh goal of the season. The Russian forward had gone six games without a point, but coach Michel Therrien's line shakeup had the desired effect. Injuries have left the Habs thin up front, a situation that has elevated fourth-liners Byron (11 goals) and Torrey Mitchell (seven), who are now on a line with Radulov despite having limited experience as top-six forwards. Whether those guys can keep up the offensive pace until Alex Galchenyuk (knee), David Desharnais (knee) and Andrew Shaw (concussion) can return remains uncertain.