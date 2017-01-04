Radulov assisted on both of Montreal's goals in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Nashville.

Ironically, on a night when the city of Nashville paid tribute to one of its former favorite sons, Shea Weber, it was a less-favored former Predator, Radulov, that did the most damage. Booed every time he touched the puck, the Russian forward set up Weber's third period, game-tying goal, then sprung Max Pacioretty for the game-winner in OT. Following a six-game point drought, Radulov was moved from the top line to the second line and has responded with points in four straight games (two goals, three assists).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola