Radulov assisted on both of Montreal's goals in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Nashville.

Ironically, on a night when the city of Nashville paid tribute to one of its former favorite sons, Shea Weber, it was a less-favored former Predator, Radulov, that did the most damage. Booed every time he touched the puck, the Russian forward set up Weber's third period, game-tying goal, then sprung Max Pacioretty for the game-winner in OT. Following a six-game point drought, Radulov was moved from the top line to the second line and has responded with points in four straight games (two goals, three assists).