Canadiens' Alexander Radulov: Won't play in World Championship
Radulov won't play for Team Russia in the upcoming World Championship, Dave Stubbs of NHL.com reports.
With the playoffs over for the Habs, Radulov could have competed, but he chose not to due to a lack of a contract next season. With 54 points in 76 games -- including 16 points on the power play -- he should be back on most players' fantasy radar, even if for some reason he doesn't re-sign with the Habs.
