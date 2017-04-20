Emelin (lower body) will make his return to the lineup for Thursday's Game 5 against the Rangers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The hard-hitting defenseman has been skating since Sunday but didn't seem close to returning until Thursday's morning skate. Emelin skated on the third pairing with Nathan Beaulieu, while Brandon Davidson is expected to be a healthy scratch. The Habs will be happy to have Emelin in the lineup, as he is a clear upgrade over Davidson, but the Russian blueliner doesn't offer much of anything from an offensive standpoint, having recorded two goals and 10 points over 76 games this season.

