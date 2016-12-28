Emelin (personal) will return to the Canadiens' lineup for Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Emelin missed a couple games while attending the birth of his third child. With both Andrei Markov (groin) and Greg Pateryn (ankle) in various states of rehabilitation, Emelin's return bolsters a thin corps on the blue line.

