Emelin (lower body) resumed skating with the team Wednesday and has not been ruled out for Thursday's Game 5 clash.

Considering Emelin has not scored a goal in 34 straight outings, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect an offensive explosion if he slots back into the lineup. The blueliner's biggest contribution would likely come on the penalty kill, where he averaged 2:35 of ice time during the regular season -- although the Habs' PK has been perfect without him thus far.