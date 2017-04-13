Emelin (lower body) is "very doubtful" to suit up for Game 2 against the Rangers on Friday, according to coach Claude Julien.

Emelin has already sat out three straight outings with this malady. While he may be crucial to the Habs' playoff hopes, the blueliner won't add much in terms of offensive productivity -- he notched just 10 points this season. Until the 30-year-old is cleared, Nathan Beaulieu will likely remain in the game-day lineup on Montreal's third pairing.