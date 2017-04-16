Emelin (lower body) skated Sunday morning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. However, he didn't practice and isn't projected to play in Game 3.

The blueliner missed the last two games of the regular season before missing Games 1 and 2 against the Rangers. There's still a chance he slips into the lineup before puck drop, but the Canadiens appear prepared to play without him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...