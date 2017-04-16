Canadiens' Alexei Emelin: Doubtful for Game 3
Emelin (lower body) skated Sunday morning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. However, he didn't practice and isn't projected to play in Game 3.
The blueliner missed the last two games of the regular season before missing Games 1 and 2 against the Rangers. There's still a chance he slips into the lineup before puck drop, but the Canadiens appear prepared to play without him.
