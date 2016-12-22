Canadiens' Alexei Emelin: Misses practice for childbirth
Emelin was not on the ice for practice Thursday, as his wife is expecting to deliver the couple's third child.
The Canadiens play host to the Wild on Thursday evening. At this point, it's not clear whether the defenseman will be available for that contest as he tends to this important personal event.
