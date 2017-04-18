Emelin (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Thursday's Game 4 against the Rangers, John Lu of TSN reports.

Thursday will mark Emelin's sixth consecutive absence through the injury. There's no indication as to when the physical, stay-at-home defenseman may make his return to the Habs' blueline. In the absence of Emelin, head coach Claude Julien is likely to continue platooning Nikita Nesterov and Brandon Davidson in the lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...