Emelin (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Thursday's Game 4 against the Rangers, John Lu of TSN reports.

Thursday will mark Emelin's sixth consecutive absence through the injury. There's no indication as to when the physical, stay-at-home defenseman may make his return to the Habs' blueline. In the absence of Emelin, head coach Claude Julien is likely to continue platooning Nikita Nesterov and Brandon Davidson in the lineup.