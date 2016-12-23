Canadiens' Alexei Emelin: Remains out Friday
Emelin (personal) will not suit up for Friday's game in Columbus, Brian Wilde of TSN 690 reports.
It would appear that the Canadiens have agreed to let Emelin spend some extended time with the newest member of his family after his wife gave birth to a baby girl Thursday. You can most likely expect the doting father to return to the Montreal blue line Dec. 28 in Tampa Bay.
