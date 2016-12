Emelin returned to Montreal's lineup Wednesday, posting three shots on net and four hits in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Emelin, who had missed two games while away on a personal leave, was needed for more ice time (22:15) than usual due to Andrei Markov's groin injury. With Markov expected to miss the next two games at least, Emelin will be in line for added minutes, but that won't include power-play time.