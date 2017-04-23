Canadiens' Alexei Emelin: Scores lone goal in elimination loss
Emelin scored the lone Montreal goal in Saturday's series-ending Game 6 loss to the Rangers.
Emelin only appeared in two postseason games this year due to injury, failing to make much of an impact in back-to-back losses. He isn't known for his offensive production and finished with just 10 points this season-- his lowest point total since his rookie campaign. Emelin aids Montreal with his strong physical game, but his lack of offensive capabilities is a turn-off for most fantasy goers.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...