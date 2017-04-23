Emelin scored the lone Montreal goal in Saturday's series-ending Game 6 loss to the Rangers.

Emelin only appeared in two postseason games this year due to injury, failing to make much of an impact in back-to-back losses. He isn't known for his offensive production and finished with just 10 points this season-- his lowest point total since his rookie campaign. Emelin aids Montreal with his strong physical game, but his lack of offensive capabilities is a turn-off for most fantasy goers.