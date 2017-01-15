Emelin had a goal and an assist with three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a hit in 23:41 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

We know Emelin from his thunderous hits on opponents, but we rarely get to note his scoring accomplishments in a game. As a matter of fact, we haven't noted the Russian's offense the previous 27 games -- his last point coming Nov. 10 against the Kings. With just six points in 42 games, Emelin's fantasy value is obviously limited.