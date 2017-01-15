Emelin had a goal and an assist with three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a hit in 23:41 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

We know Emelin from his thunderous hits on opponents, but we rarely get to note his scoring accomplishments in a game. As a matter of fact, we haven't noted the Russian's offense the previous 27 games -- his last point coming Nov. 10 against the Kings. With just six points in 42 games, Emelin's fantasy value is obviously limited.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola