Emelin had arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday.

Emelin missed six games toward the end of the 2016-17 campaign with a lower-body injury that was likely the same malady that required surgery. The defenseman is expected to be cleared in 4-to-6 weeks which gives him plenty of time to get ready for training camp in September. The 31-year-old has never reached the 20-point mark in his career, so fantasy owners in need of blue line scoring may want to consider other options.