Emelin will miss Thursday night's game against the Wild while he spends time with his wife, who gave birth to a baby girl earlier in the day.

Congratulations to the Emelins as they welcome their new daughter into the world. The Canadiens have another game on Friday in Columbus, so it's unknown at this time if Father Emelin will make the trip with the team or if he will spend more time with his family prior to the NHL's Christmas break. Joel Hanley will draw into the lineup in Emelin's place.