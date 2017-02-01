Canadiens' Andrei Markov: Assist, plus-2 in Tuesday's return

Markov returned to action Tuesday after missing 19 games due to a groin injury. He finished with an assist, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating while getting 17:43 of ice time in Montreal's 5-3 win over Buffalo.

The ice time is four minutes fewer than his season average, but that's to be expected for a 38-year-old returning from injury. No matter the playing time, with 22 points in 32 games, Markov is an offensive threat from the blue line. That was evidenced by his offensive-zone spacing and deft set up of Paul Byron in the second period. The Russian defender was also part of the second power-play unit.