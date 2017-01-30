Canadiens' Andrei Markov: Game-time call Tuesday

Markov (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against the Sabres, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Markov has been sidelined since mid-December due to the lower-body issue, but appears nearly ready for a return to the lineup. Another update on the blueliner's status should arrive on gameday. Should he return, the veteran will provide a boost on both ends of the ice for the Canadiens as they begin the second half pacing the Atlantic Division.

