Canadiens' Andrei Markov: Out at least Thursday

Markov (lower body) will not be available for Thursday's game against the visiting Wild, per coach Michel Therrien.

The bench boss added that he'd be "surprised" if the defenseman was on the ice for Friday's game against the Blue Jackets on Friday, meaning Markov could be limited to three more games before the calendar flips to a new year. With Markov out of the lineup, his approximately 22 minutes of ice time are likely to be absorbed by Alexei Emelin on the top pair with the powerful Shea Weber.