Canadiens' Andrei Markov: Out for at least next three contests

Markov (groin) will not play in the next three games, all of which are on the road.

Markov wasn't with the Habs in any capacity early Tuesday, while two more injured players -- Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais, who are both dealing with knee maladies -- were at least able to get on the ice for a skate. At this point, fantasy owners with shares in Markov can only hope that he'll be fit to play in the Jan. 3 matchup versus the Predators.