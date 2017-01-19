Canadiens' Andrei Markov: Return date hazy

Markov is considered week-to-week with his lower-body injury, Arpon Basu of LNH.com reports.

The Habs reportedly pumped the brakes on Markov skating since he's not showing any more improvement. Unfortunately, the team is unsure when the playmaking defenseman will return to game ice; he's missed the past 15 games and remains on injured reserve.

