Canadiens' Andrei Markov: Returns to action Tuesday

Markov (lower body) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's outing against the Sabres, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Markov, who has been out of the lineup since Dec. 17, may have struggled for goals prior to getting injured -- zero markers in 15 straight contests -- but had managed to compiled 10 helpers, a plus-7 rating, and 21 shots over that stretch. Not exactly a scorer, the blueliner has managed to hit the 40-point mark in each of the last three seasons due primarily to racking up assists, and could certainly reach that threshold again this time around. The Canadiens have just 21 players on the active roster, so will not need to make any additional moves when taking Markov off IR.