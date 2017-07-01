Canadiens' Andrei Markov: Tenure with Montreal may be over

Markov, a pending unrestricted free agent, is likely to move on from the Canadiens, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

The 38-year-old Russian averaged just over 40 points with the Habs over the past five seasons, living up to the expression that age is just a number. Still, it's strange to think that he could be moving on after spending all 17 years of his NHL career in Montreal. Markov averaged 21:50 of ice time in 2016-17, so expect him to remain productive as long as his body can handle the rigors of a full season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...