Canadiens' Andrei Markov: Tenure with Montreal may be over

Markov, a pending unrestricted free agent, is likely to move on from the Canadiens, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

The 38-year-old Russian averaged just over 40 points with the Habs over the past five seasons, living up to the expression that age is just a number. Still, it's strange to think that he could be moving on after spending all 17 years of his NHL career in Montreal. Markov averaged 21:50 of ice time in 2016-17, so expect him to remain productive as long as his body can handle the rigors of a full season.