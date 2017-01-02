Canadiens' Andrei Markov: Will not travel with team

Markov (lower body) will stay back in Montreal as the the heads out for a back-to-back road trip.

Markov, who has already missed six consecutive outings, will be sidelined for at least two more. Although the blueliner has failed to tally a goal in his last 15 appearances, he is contributing in other ways with 10 helpers and a plus-7 rating over that stretch. Mark Barberio will likely continue to fill in for Markov until the veteran is cleared to return.