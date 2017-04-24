Canadiens' Andrei Markov: Won't play in Worlds

Markov won't be playing in the World Championship in Europe next month, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

The blueliner had a solid 36 points in 62 games, missing a stretch in late December and early January with a lower-body injury that impacted his total numbers. Despite being 38, he doesn't seem like he's in decline quite yet.

