Canadiens' Andrei Markov: Won't play in Worlds
Markov won't be playing in the World Championship in Europe next month, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
The blueliner had a solid 36 points in 62 games, missing a stretch in late December and early January with a lower-body injury that impacted his total numbers. Despite being 38, he doesn't seem like he's in decline quite yet.
