Shaw didn't practice Saturday due to an upper-body injury.

Shaw's status for Saturday evening's Game 6 has yet to be confirmed, but he should be considered questionable at best at this juncture. If Shaw is unable to go, the recently recalled Michael McCarron will likely draw into the lineup.

