Shaw (concussion) is still listed among the injured as the Habs prepare for Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, per NHL.com.

Canadiens coach Michel Therrien is in pursuit of career win No. 400, and he's undoubtedly wishing that the gritty Shaw was available to help him reach the milestone. But the pivot has missed the past 10 games and apparently has some hurdles left in his recovery. On a positive note, the injury to Shaw has cleared a path for Nikita Scherbak to make his NHL debut in the upcoming contest.