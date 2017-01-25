Shaw opened the scoring late in the first period and added a third-period power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-1 rout of the Flames.

After sitting out 14 games with a concussion, Shaw returned with five scoreless efforts, so these two points were actually his first since way back on Dec. 10, some six-plus weeks ago. The point production's not really developing for Shaw, but if you own him for PIM and hits, he should be making you happy -- in such formats, any offense you get out of him is just a welcome bonus.