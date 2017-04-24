Shaw missed Game 6 with a concussion, the team announced Monday.

Prior to getting hurt, Shaw was unable to add much in terms of offensive production as he tallied zero points, seven PIM, 13 shots on goal and three blocked shots during his five postseason outings. During the season, the winger was utilized as a power-play specialist -- averaging 15:12 of ice time with 2:12 coming on the power play -- but registered a mere lone goal and six helpers with the man advantage. Unless he can secure a larger role during the 2017-18 campaign, fantasy owners may want to pursue other options.