Shaw was ejected Saturday following an ugly blindside hit on the Rangers' Jasper Fast. This was Shaw's first game back after missing 14 games because of a concussion.

Shaw is quickly escalating his game to the levels of the ultimate jerk. The hit was well after the play and Fast had no clue he was even there. Fast left the game; Shaw played just 5:24 and accumulated 22 PIM. Supplemental discipline is likely.