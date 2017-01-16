Shaw has not yet heard from the league office regarding his late hit on the Rangers' Jesper Fast during Saturday's game, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. At this time, it looks like Shaw will be available to the Canadiens for their Monday afternoon game against the Red Wings.

Shaw had an eventful return to the lineup Saturday after missing 14 games due to a concussion. His interference with Rangers' goalie Antti Raanta nullified a Phillip Danault goal, then his hit on Fast, which Shaw admitted was "maybe half a second late," led to a five-minute major for interference, five minutes for fighting with T.J. Miller, and a game misconduct.