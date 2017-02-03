Shaw's interference penalty during the second period Thursday led to Philadelphia's game-winning goal in Montreal's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

Shaw upended the Flyers' Nick Cousins on a harmless dump-in and was whistled for the penalty that led to Claude Giroux's game winner. Montreal coach Michel Therrien called it a "bad penalty" and that "you can't take a penalty like that." Shaw's made a habit of taking brain-dead penalties and now has a career-high 84 minutes in penalties in just 38 games. Needless to say, if you're looking at the box score and see him with a team-low 7:41 of ice time, you know why. Following Giroux's power-play goal, Shaw skated out of the sin-bin to the Canadiens' bench and never left.