Shaw (concussion) will return Saturday night for a home game against the Rangers, John Lu of TSN Montreal reports.

Shaw has missed the past 14 games with his ailment, but he won't be eased back into game action. We have have the gritty-as-sandpaper pivot projected to line up on the third line opposite Paul Byron with Phillip Danault down the middle, and Shaw will also be unleashed on the first man-advantage unit should the opportunity present itself. His production spreads among several categories as he's accumulated 15 points, a plus-12 rating, 58 PIM, and 74 hits in 29 games -- and those are just the notable stats.