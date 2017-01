Shaw (concussion) skated on his own Sunday morning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The winger has missed the last 11 games with a concussion, but by skating, it shows he's getting closer to returning, perhaps as early as Monday's matchup with Washington. He only had 15 points in 29 games before being sidelined, but given his 2:34 power play minutes per game, he should get some solid scoring chances once he returns.