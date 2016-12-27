Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Stays in Montreal to continue rehab
Shaw will stay back in Brossard, which is located in the Greater Montreal region, as he continues his rehab from a concussion.
The Habs will embark on a six-game road trip starting with Wednesday's date with the Lightning, a contest for which Shaw's effectively been ruled out. Hopefully the gritty pivot isn't held out much longer, as he's still on pace for a career-high 40 points, despite missing the last five contests.
More News
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Begins stint on IR•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Sidelined by concussion symptoms•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Continues warming phase with two assists in win•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Scores goal, racks up 17 PIM•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Scores third-period goal against Carolina•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Three-pointer in Saturday's win•