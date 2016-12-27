Shaw will stay back in Brossard, which is located in the Greater Montreal region, as he continues his rehab from a concussion.

The Habs will embark on a six-game road trip starting with Wednesday's date with the Lightning, a contest for which Shaw's effectively been ruled out. Hopefully the gritty pivot isn't held out much longer, as he's still on pace for a career-high 40 points, despite missing the last five contests.