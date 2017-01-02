Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Will not travel with team
Shaw (concussion) will not travel with the team Monday.
With two road games in two days on Tuesday and Wednesday, it seems like this news effectively eliminates Shaw from playing in either contest. This concussion has held him out since Dec. 16, and his next likely chance to return is Saturday in Toronto.
More News
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Stays in Montreal to continue rehab•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Begins stint on IR•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Sidelined by concussion symptoms•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Continues warming phase with two assists in win•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Scores goal, racks up 17 PIM•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Scores third-period goal against Carolina•