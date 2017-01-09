Shaw (concussion) won't play in Monday's game, John Lu of TSN reports.

By missing Monday's game, the forward has missed the last 11 games. He began skating on Sunday, so it's clear he's close, so he could find his way back into the lineup for Wednesday's game in Winnipeg. After missing so much time, it could take him a bit of time to get back up to speed, so it might be wise to give him a couple games before slotting him back into a fantasy lineup.