Lehkonen scored a goal, had two shots on net, two hits and a blocked shot in 13:56 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

For much of December, Lehkonen had become an able scorer and adequate offensive fill-in for the injured Alex Galchenyuk (knee) and underwhelming Brendan Gallagher. But the Finnish forward hit the skids on the team's seven-game road trip. He was barely perceptible and didn't have a point in the first six road games, but finished the trip in style Saturday. While the Habs are happy his two-way game has improved, Lehkonen will need to rediscover his scoring ways in light of several injuries that has the team playing with five guys that opened the season in the AHL. That means Lehkonen becomes a top-six forward most nights and will get at least 14 minutes of ice time, including minutes on the power play, over the next few weeks.