Lehkonen assisted on Montreal's lone goal and had three hits in 16:03 of ice time in Monday's 4-1 loss to Washington.

Lehkonen has points in two straight games and may have found a home on a line with Tomas Plekanec and Paul Byron, a unit that Montreal coach Michel Therrien said was the team's best line against the Capitals. Those three combined to generate Plekanec's third-period power-play goal. The rookie winger, who's averaging 13:51 of ice time this season, has averaged nearly two more minutes per game over his last three contests. He should continue to see a greater role while Montreal awaits the return of injured forwards Alex Galchenyuk, David Desharnais, Andrew Shaw and Brendan Gallagher, all of whom are in various states of rehab.