Lehkonen assisted on Montreal's lone goal and had three hits over 16:03 of ice time in Monday's 4-1 loss to Washington.

Lehkonen has points in two straight games and may have found a home on a line with Tomas Plekanec and Paul Byron, a unit that Montreal coach Michel Therrien said was the team's best in this game. Those three combined to generate Plekanec's third-period power-play goal. The rookie winger is averaging a modest 13:51 of ice time this season, but he's seen nearly two more minutes per game over his last three contests. He should continue to see a greater role while Montreal awaits the return of injured forwards Alex Galchenyuk, David Desharnais, Andrew Shaw and Brendan Gallagher, all of whom are in various states of rehab.

