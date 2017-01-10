Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Part of team's best line Monday
Lehkonen assisted on Montreal's lone goal and had three hits over 16:03 of ice time in Monday's 4-1 loss to Washington.
Lehkonen has points in two straight games and may have found a home on a line with Tomas Plekanec and Paul Byron, a unit that Montreal coach Michel Therrien said was the team's best in this game. Those three combined to generate Plekanec's third-period power-play goal. The rookie winger is averaging a modest 13:51 of ice time this season, but he's seen nearly two more minutes per game over his last three contests. He should continue to see a greater role while Montreal awaits the return of injured forwards Alex Galchenyuk, David Desharnais, Andrew Shaw and Brendan Gallagher, all of whom are in various states of rehab.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Ends trip on high note•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores in Thursday's loss•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Finds scoring touch in December•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores lone goal for Habs•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Back on third line•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Back in action Saturday•