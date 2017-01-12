Lehkonen scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added an assist during Wednesday's win over Winnipeg.

Now sporting a three-game point streak with three goals and two assists, Lehkonen is a player on the rise. The Canadiens are riddled with injuries, and the rookie has the potential to carve out a bigger offensive role. He also has the talent to thrive. Lehkonen is worth a look in deeper seasonal leagues and daily contests while scoring and still relatively cheap.