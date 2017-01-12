Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Registers first career multi-point game
Lehkonen scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added an assist during Wednesday's win over Winnipeg.
Now sporting a three-game point streak with three goals and two assists, Lehkonen is a player on the rise. The Canadiens are riddled with injuries, and the rookie has the potential to carve out a bigger offensive role. He also has the talent to thrive. Lehkonen is worth a look in deeper seasonal leagues and daily contests while scoring and still relatively cheap.
More News
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Part of team's best line Monday•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Ends trip on high note•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores in Thursday's loss•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Finds scoring touch in December•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Scores lone goal for Habs•
-
Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Back on third line•