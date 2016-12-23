Lehkonen extended his point streak to three games, scoring a goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Lehkonen has picked up the offense this month, having scored five times in 10 December games. That offensive touch has earned him more advantageous ice time -- the rookie, who averaged just 15 seconds of power-play ice time over his first 14 games, is getting 1:20 over the last 10. That usage should continue with both Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais out with knee injuries until at least mid-January.