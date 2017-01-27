Lehkonen had five shots on net, two blocked shots and a hit over 17:18 of ice time in Montreal's 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

The Canadiens didn't play well Thursday, but Lehkonen stood out among the forwards, finishing second only to captain Max Pacioretty in ice time. Thursday's playing time was a season high, as was the 3:05 on the power play. The rookie, who has 11 goals, five assists and a plus-5 rating in 40 games, has proven to be a responsible three-zone player who is meshing well on a line with Tomas Plekanec and Paul Byron. He's earned his placement on the second line and should remain a top-6 forward for the remainder of the season.