Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Two-point night in OT loss
Lehkonen picked up a goal and a power-play assist Thursday, accounting for all the Habs' Game 5 offense en route to a 3-2 overtime loss.
Lehkonen has been consistently involved in this series, but he's been just a modest fantasy contributor, with a single point in four games before this one. He does, however, have respectable totals of 17 shots and 12 hits in this series, and the Finn sees steady power-play time, so there's some bottom-dollar DFS appeal here.
