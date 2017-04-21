Lehkonen picked up a goal and a power-play assist Thursday, accounting for all the Habs' Game 5 offense en route to a 3-2 overtime loss.

Lehkonen has been consistently involved in this series, but he's been just a modest fantasy contributor, with a single point in four games before this one. He does, however, have respectable totals of 17 shots and 12 hits in this series, and the Finn sees steady power-play time, so there's some bottom-dollar DFS appeal here.