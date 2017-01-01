Farnham has been recalled from AHL St. John's, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

As the Canadiens continue to deal with multiple injuries, they have elected to bring up Farnham to replace Sven Andrighetto in the offensive corps after the latter was reassigned to the minors Saturday. Farnham isn't much of a scorer as his nine points in 31 games with the IceCaps might suggest, but he does bring an excellent enforcing presence with him, as he's managed to rack up a whopping 58 penalty minutes this season.