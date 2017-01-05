Farnham was in the active lineup Wednesday, registering two shots on goal and four hits in Montreal's 4-3 overtime win in Dallas.

Farnham was making his season debut after being called up over the weekend from AHL St. John's. He skated strictly on the fourth line, replacing Chris Terry. With two more injuries at the forward position -- both Brendan Gallagher (hand) and Paul Byron (upper body) left Wednesday's game -- Farnham and Terry should stick around for a bit.