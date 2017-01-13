Canadiens' Bobby Farnham: Shipped off to AHL St. John's
Farnham was designated for the minors Friday.
Farnham and prospect Nikita Scherbak were both handed tickets to the AHL on the eve of a home game against the Rangers. There's speculation that established forward Alex Galchenyuk is nearing his return from a knee injury, which likely explains the transactions for the aforementioned skaters. Farnham's been associated with three different NHL clubs since debuting with the Penguins in 2014-15, and consequently, it's been quite an adjustment for the depth winger.
